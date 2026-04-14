New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on a serving Indian Army officer in the national capital and has initiated action over lapses in the initial handling of the complaint, sources said.

According to sources, the police have taken cognisance of procedural lapses by the concerned personnel, who have been shifted pending an inquiry.

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In a swift development, Delhi Police apprehended two accused involved in the incident, identified as Satender alias Sonu and Sanjay Sharma. The Mercedes vehicle allegedly used in the incident has also been seized.

Sources further said that the Indian Army is in coordination with the civil administration and the Delhi Police regarding the matter.

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Police said that the two accused have been apprehended in connection with the alleged assault on a serving Indian Army officer in the national capital.

Police further informed that the offending vehicle used in the incident has been seized as part of the investigation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)