Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Burj Cottage government residence near the Advance Study in Shimla on Monday morning, officials said.

The property is currently lying vacant and district officials said the blaze was triggered due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported so far.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said, "An incident of a House Fire Near the Advance Study, Shimla on Monday morning."

After receiving information of the fire, three fire tenders were pressed into the service and brought the fire into control, the DEOC said.

"The fire incident occurred due to a short circuit in the Burj Cottage government residence (lying vacant)" DEOC said.

The accommodation was recently allotted to Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister's Security, Shiv Kumar, DEOC stated.

Further details are awaited.

On April 13, one person was killed after a house in the Hamirpur district of Himchal Pradesh caught fire

The fire broke out at around 4:20 am in the house located at Kargu Chalyali near Kangu Nadaun, the HP-State Emergency Operation Centre bulleting said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar.

District Emergency Operation Centre said that fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused.

Officials said that immediate relief of Rs 25000 was given to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

