New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A minor fire broke out Friday in a transformer at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in central Delhi, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

They also said that patients on ventilator support -- whether COVID or non-COVID ones -- were not affected by the power supply disruption caused by the blaze.

Fire department officials said they received information regarding the blaze at 9.05 pm and rushed two fire engines at the spot.

The fire was triggered due to some short-circuit, they said, adding firemen had to cut off power supply, which is being restored in a phased manner now.

"There has been no casualty and no loss of life. We are into action. Those also on ventilator have been taken care of," Director Dr N N Mathur said.

The blaze has been doused now, a senior fire official said. PTI NIT

