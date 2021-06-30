New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing footwear soles in outer Delhi's Narela industrial area on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualty has been reported so far, officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 8.40 am and 15 fire tenders are pressed into service, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)