New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said.

One fireman suffered injuries in the incident, they said.

According to the fire officials, the fire was reported at 6.50 pm from the factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2.

The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the scene to douse the flames.

Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said, adding that a fireman suffered minor injuries.

