New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi's Raghubarpura area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

The blaze was reported around 8.15 am after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service official said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

