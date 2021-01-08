Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a private petroleum products storage facility on the outskirts of Raipur on Friday, a police official said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, he added.

A fire broke out at Green Petro Company located in Dharsiwa police station limits when an oil tanker caught fire on its premises, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel.

A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

Flames billowing from the unit could be seen from a long distance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)