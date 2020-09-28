Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Trauma Care Centre of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Government Medical College in Kolhapur on Monday.

Kolhapur police said all 15 patients, who were admitted to the trauma centre at the time, are safe.

"No causalities were reported, even as four out of the 15 patients had to be shifted out," said a police officer. (ANI)

