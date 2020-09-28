New Delhi, September 28: The Supreme Court on Monday heard a plea seeking postponement of the UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 due to the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed the top court that it's impossible to defer Civil Services exams any further.

UPSC has been asked to file an affidavit by Tuesday. A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing the plea. The UPSC civil services exam 2020 is presently scheduled for October 4. UPSC Exams 2020: Only Those With COVID-19 Negative Report Can Appear for UPSC Examination? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Post.

UPSC Tells Supreme Court That It's Impossible to Defer Civil Services any Further:

The petitioners hailing from different parts of the country have told the Court that holding exams in the present circumstances will pose a risk to the health and safety of candidates. About six lakh aspirants are expected to appear in the offline 7-hour examination to be conducted at centres across 72 cities in the country. The exam was earlier scheduled for May 31 but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

