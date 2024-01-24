Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Many school books were damaged after a massive fire broke out at a godown housing a printing press in Telangana's Hyderabad, a fire official said on Wednesday.

The official said there were no reports of casualties or injuries in the fire incident.

The fire broke out today at 4:40 pm.

Mohammad Rafi, a fire official, said, "The godown belongs to the printing press of the education department, where school books are printed. Many school books were damaged in the fire.

"There are no casualties or injuries reported in the fire incident," he added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

