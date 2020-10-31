Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Fire broke out at an idol godown in the Baishnabaghata township area of Kolkata on Saturday.

Four fire extinguishers were called at the scene.

"There were many labourers inside the shop when the fire suddenly broke out. The workers rushed outside and tried pouring water onto the blaze. Later fire extinguishers were called on the spot," Manoj Kumar Sharma, a worker at the godown said.

The blaze was doused by the team of firefighters and no casualties were reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

