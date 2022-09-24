Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): A major fire broke out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night.

As many as 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Notably, no casualties have been reported so far.

"A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees are there and 11 fire tenders working to douse the flames. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres and oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across the area so we may cover areas one by one," said Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire officer.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

