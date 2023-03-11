Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at Summer Grand Banquet Hall, Sector 10, Faridabad, officials said on Saturday.

"Short circuit is likely to be the reason for the fire at the Banquet Hall. Fire brigade team is present on the spot," informed officials.

Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Earlier on March 10, a fire broke out at a shop next to Mesco School in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, informed the officials.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread to the upper floors. (ANI)

