Fire broke out at a clothing store in Punjab's Ludhiana (Photo/ANI)

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at a clothing store in Punjab's Ludhiana, the fire service informed on Friday.

Multiple fire tenders at the spot.

More details are awaited.

Two months ago, a bus conductor was killed after three buses were gutted in a fire that broke out at a bus stand in Bathinda. (ANI)

