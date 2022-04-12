Visual of fire in a plot in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a commercial plot in the Kathputli colony of Anand Parvat in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

As many as 20 fire tenders have reached the spot.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Over 1,500 Schools in Raigad Lose Power Supply Due to Non-Payment of Bills.

No casualties have been reported yet. Officials of the Delhi Fire Department, have said that the fire was later brought under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 26 Agriculture Marketing Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)