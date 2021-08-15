New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday morning trapping several people inside. Two bodies have been retrieved from the hotel and fire fighting personnel are engaged in rescue operations, officials said.

Dwarka South police station said that they received a fire call about the fire at Krishna Hotel in the morning where they were told that people were trapped inside the building.

Dwarka police personnel reached the spot and upon enquiry found that there was no hotel at the premises. Subsequently, a forensic and crime team arrived at the spot and after the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found on the staircase of the ground floor.

The bodies were shifted to DDU Hospital, police said.

"A 21-year-old eye witness said that around midnight there was a short circuit and electricity was restored after half an hour. Later when he woke up at 7am, he found huge smoke inside the hotel and a fire on the ground floor and reception area".

Further information in the incident is awaited. (ANI)

