Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], February 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at the electric substation near Mustabad chowrasta in Telangana's Siddipet district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the fire broke out at a 220kV substation.

Also Read | Farmers Protest 2024: Agitating Farmers Suspend ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest Till February 23.

Sharing further information on the incident, sub-inspector Narsing Rao from Siddipet Town police station, told ANI, "Fire tenders have reached the spot and the dousing operation is currently underway."

"The reason for the fire is yet to be determined," he added.

Also Read | Goa Minor Rape Case: Russia Man Flees India After Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old Girl During Overnight Camp in Arambol.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)