Fire broke out at furniture godown in Thane on Friday.

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday.

One fire engine has been pressed into action. No casualties have been reported.

Also Read | Singhu Border Murder: One Nihang Surrenders After Brutal Killing of Lakhbir Singh.

The firefighting operation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)