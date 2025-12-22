Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Gujarat's Surat late Monday evening.

Visuals from the spot showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as flames engulfed a large portion of the warehouse.

Also Read | Bangladesh Temporarily Suspends Consular, Visa Services From High Commission in New Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

Fire tenders rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

"Six godowns have been engulfed in flames. It has been one and a half hours since the firefighting operations began," said Fire Officer Jaydeep.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra, His Wife Himani Pay Courtesy Visit to Former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Multiple fire engines have been deployed, and efforts are being made to prevent the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)