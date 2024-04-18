Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the fire, five fire tenders reached the spot.

Efforts to control the fire are underway.

As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade, no casualties have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

