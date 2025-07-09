Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a gym located in a commercial complex in the Telibandha area in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

Before the fire could spread further, police and firefighting teams rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, the police added.

During the time of the incident, no one was present in the gym.

Initial investigation suggests that a short circuit could be the reason for the fire.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

