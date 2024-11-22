A major fire broke out in a handloom shop in Yamuna Nagar (Photo/ANI)

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamuna Nagar on Friday.

Huge flames could be seen gushing out of the building.

Fire officer Rajiv Jamboj said the information was received at 12:30 pm after which three fire fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, more vehicles were called in and the fire was brought under control.

"We received information at around 12:30 pm that a handloom shop was on fire. We immediately sent 3 vehicles to the spot. As the fire was big, we called for more vehicles, 7 vehicles were deployed and the fire was brought under control," the official told ANI.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in two mounds of crop residue kept in Firozpur village Sivan block of Kaithal district in Haryana.

According to a Fire department official, the villagers have reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit in the overhead power cables. (ANI)

