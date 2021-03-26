New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel on Friday rescued all three members of a family after a fire broke out in a house at Greater Kailash-I.

No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at 7 am on the second floor of house number S-154 in Greater Kailash-I.

Three persons, namely Amit Sudhakar (56), his wife Shalini (48), and Sudha (87) trapped on the third-floor balcony were safely rescued. (ANI)

