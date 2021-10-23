Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Fazal Ganj police station area on Saturday, informed Kanpur fire Service.

The fire also engulfed a restaurant on the second floor of the showroom. It was brought under control by two fire tenders after half an hour's effort.

During this, goods worth lakhs kept in the showroom were burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

According to Kanpur fire Service, no casualties have been reported as of now. (ANI)

