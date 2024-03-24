Ahmedabad, March 24: A massive fire broke out at a mall in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said. According to the official, the fire broke out late at night on Saturday at TRP Mall.

Upon receiving the word, fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and operations started to douse the blaze.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Fire broke out late at night in TRP Mall. Firefighters were deployed at the spot, and the fire was brought under control. (Video Source: Ahmedabad Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/R8TA6WSBhb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

The fire was brought under control after some time, the official added. The Ahmedabad Fire Department also shared a video of the incident.

Further details are awaited.