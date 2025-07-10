Patna, Jul 10 (PTI) A minor fire broke out near the airline ticket counters at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport here on Thursday, officials said.

There was neither any damage to the airport nor disruption of flight operations, they said.

The blaze, which occurred during steel-cutting work in the Security Hold Area, was extinguished.

“The incident was caused due to sparks from gas cutting. The fire was promptly contained using on-site extinguishers by a contractor's employee. CISF personnel and the ATC Tower immediately alerted the Fire Control Room," an official said.

The Airport Fire Rescue Vehicle brought the situation under control.

