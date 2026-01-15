Haryana [India], January 14 (ANI): One of key elements of the Indian economy's growth is transportation.

Prosperity of the city centre is expanding to suburb area. Yamato Logistics India contributes to transportation among city and suburb areas. The nearby highway in Haryana state's big logistics centre was launched.

Daisuke Ito, MD of Yamato Logistics India, "Yamato group has 1.8 million corporation clients mainly courier service. In India Yamato supplies Japan's quality service. Our overseas subsidiary launched the biggest logistic center in Haryana state. In India the production industry grows and OEM companies and suppliers increase their production base. For Yamato, India is the most growing country all over the world. Yamato positively invests in clients' necessities like this logistic centre or transportation network. It is Yamato's strategy."

Manish Sheoran from Yamato Logistics India said, "Especially designed for temperature-controlled equipment, it allows us to store electronics and other sensitive equipment. The Japanese strongly believe in training, and at Yamato Logistics India, all new team members undergo 21 days of training, of which we are a part. Safety is a priority, following the principles of 5S and Ho-Ren-So (Report, Communication, Consultation). I feel really excited to work with Yamato Logistics India because, in the Japanese way of working, we believe in Kaizen (continuous improvement), 5S, safety, andteamwork."

Daisuke Ito, MD of Yamato Logistics India, said, "From India toward the Middle East and Africa, this logistics center will grow as a supply base for various products. Yamato will establish this base in advance not only in India but also across these regions. It will contribute to both international and domestic logistics."

Japanese manufacturing policy is shared with Indian local employees to confirm the real "Make in India". It is the dawn of the international distribution network. (ANI)

