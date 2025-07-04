  • Viral
    India News | Fire Breaks out at Plastic Godown in Gujarat's Kheda, Dousing Ops Underway

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown near a rice mill in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 04, 2025 05:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Fire Breaks out at Plastic Godown in Gujarat's Kheda, Dousing Ops Underway
    Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

    Kheda (Gujarat) [India], July 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown near a rice mill in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday, officials said.

    Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the godown.

    Also Read | India-US Trade Pact Likely Before July 9; Certain Issues Still Pending in Agriculture, Auto Sectors, Says Official.

    Upon receiving information, a team of firefighters reached the site and started the operation to control the fire.

    According to Fire Officer Chirag Gadhvi of the Nadiad Fire Department, the fire originated at a plastic godown situated near a rice mill.

    Also Read | Nipah Virus Scare in Kerala: Health Department Issues Alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad After 2 Show Suspected Symptoms.

    "Fire tenders are on the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. So far, no casualties have been reported," he said while speaking to ANI.

    "The cause of the fire is not yet known," the officer added.

    Further details are awaited. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
