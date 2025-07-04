India News | Fire Breaks out at Plastic Godown in Gujarat's Kheda, Dousing Ops Underway

Kheda (Gujarat) [India], July 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown near a rice mill in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday, officials said.

Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the godown.

Upon receiving information, a team of firefighters reached the site and started the operation to control the fire.

According to Fire Officer Chirag Gadhvi of the Nadiad Fire Department, the fire originated at a plastic godown situated near a rice mill.

"Fire tenders are on the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. So far, no casualties have been reported," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

