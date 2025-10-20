Ambala (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a tyre and recycling material storage godown in Ambala,Haryana on Monday, an official said, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

A fire department personnel, Bachchan Singh told ANI, "Through Dial 112 information was received that a fire broke out at a factory's godown. We sent two fire vehicles and water bowser here. Firefighting operations are underway. We have called one more fire vehicle here as the fire is massive...Losses will be ascertained only after the fire is doused."

More information is awaited. (ANI)

