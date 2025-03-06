Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the residential area in the Gajinag Kadipora locality of the Anantnag district on Wednesday night, an official said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Visuals showed smoke and fire tenders are present at the spot to control the fire.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

