Gurugram (Harayana) [India], May 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in a scrap godown in sector 17-18 of Gurugram on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Biggest Drone Festival on May 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

According to a Fire Department personnel, Sudhir Singh, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and no casualties have been reported so far."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in Europe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)