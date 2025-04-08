Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (AN): A fire broke out at a shop in the Harola area of Noida Sector 5, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide 2 Months After Marriage, Found Hanging at Her Mother’s Home in Santacruz.

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Global Electricity Review: India Overtakes Germany To Become 3rd-Largest Generator of Wind, Solar Power, Says Report.

Earlier on April 1, a fire broke out at a building in Noida Sector-18, after which fire services arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena spoke to ANI and said, "We received information about the fire at Sector 18, Krishna Plaza in Noida. We arrived with fire services and doused the blaze in a few minutes. People were evacuated, and those feeling unwell were sent to the hospital for treatment."

According to the officials, the fire erupted due to a short circuit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)