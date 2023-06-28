Kolkata, June 28: Fire broke out at a residential highrise in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Wednesday, officials said.

Four fire engines were working to bring the blaze under control that broke out on the second floor of the building at Mandeville Gardens around 4.25 pm, they said. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Company Near Renigunta Airport in Tirupati (Watch Video).

There was no immediate report of injuries to anyone, they added. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a Fire and Emergency Services official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)