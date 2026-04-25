Valsad (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): A fire broke out on the first floor of Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd located in the Vapi GIDC area of Valsad district on Saturday.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the blaze.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 15, a fire broke out in a building in the Gotri area of Vadodara, Gujarat, officials said.

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Firefighting teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, and operations to douse the flames are currently underway.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Similarly, on April 6, a massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse located on Halol-Pavagadh Road in Gujarat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)