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News INDIA Hathras: Man Arrested for Eloping With Minor Found Hanging in Police Station Washroom in Uttar Pradesh A 23-year-old man, who had been detained for allegedly eloping with a minor girl, was found dead inside a police station in Hathras on Friday. Authorities stated the man, identified as Gaurav from Ghaziabad, was found hanging in the washroom of the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station. The incident has led to the suspension of three police personnel for negligence.

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A 30-year-old man from Ghaziabad, arrested for allegedly eloping with a minor girl, was found dead inside a washroom at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, officials said. The incident occurred late Thursday night at the Chandpa police station and has prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the custodial death, as reported by TOI. According to police, the man, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, had allegedly developed a connection with a 15-year-old girl through social media and later eloped with her.

A complaint was filed by the girl’s family, following which a case was registered and a search operation was launched. The girl was subsequently recovered by police, and the accused was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case. Hathras Shocker: Bride Attacks Groom on Suhagraat, Elopes With ‘Uncle’ After Drugging Family and Stealing Jewellery Worth INR 10 Lakh.

Incident Inside Police Station

Officials said the incident took place on Thursday night when the accused, who was in custody, asked to use the washroom. Police personnel allowed him to go, and he was accompanied to the area. After he did not return for some time, officers checked the washroom and found him hanging. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, according to police statements. Hathras Shocker: Boys Aged 10 and 12 Lure Minor Girl With Berries, Rape Her.

Action Against Police Personnel

Following the incident, authorities suspended the station house officer and a constable on duty. Senior officials confirmed that a mandatory inquiry has been initiated to examine possible lapses and determine accountability. Police said CCTV footage from the station is being preserved, and legal procedures are underway as part of the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

Officials stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examination and forensic analysis. The inquiry will also assess whether standard protocols for handling detainees were followed. The case has raised questions about custodial safety and monitoring practices at police facilities.

Broader Context

Incidents of deaths in custody, including alleged suicides, often lead to departmental and judicial probes to ensure transparency and accountability. In such cases, authorities typically review supervision procedures, infrastructure, and adherence to legal safeguards for detainees. Police said further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).