New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Alipur area of New Delhi on Sunday evening.

As per the officials, a total of twelve fire tenders were present at the spot.

However, the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

