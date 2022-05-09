Noida, May 8 (PTI) A major fire broke out in Noida's Sector 62 area on Sunday night and firefighting was underway, officials said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot while police personnel were also deployed even as a large number of people came out on roads.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub of Sector 62.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Jet Airways Gets Security Clearance from Union Home Ministry, Plans to Re-Launch Commercial Flight Operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)