Daman and Diu [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory at Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu late Tuesday night.

Thick plumes of fume billowed from the massive fire in the factory. Upon receiving the information, six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Fire officials are still engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

