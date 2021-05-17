New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Five members of a family were rescued safely after a fire broke out in the basement of the two-storey building in which they live in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area, officials said on Monday.

A call about the fire was received at 1:24 am on Monday and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire officials said.

Two cars and as many two-wheelers in the building's parking lot in the basement caught fire. Five people were rescued from the first floor of the building and the fire was brought under control by 2:30 am, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

Those rescued by firefighters are Jagdish (58), his wife Sunita (42) and their children Mohit (25), Rohit (23) and Ekta (20), the officials said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.

