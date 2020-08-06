Noida, August 6: A fire broke out in two shops at a market in Greater Noida (West) area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday night, officials said. The fire started in two shops in Bisrakh police station area around 8.30 pm and fire-fighting operations were underway till reports last came in, the officials said. Also Read | Pakistan Contacts Indian Government Over Matter of Appointing Legal Representative For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

Multiple fire tenders and local police personnel were present at the spot and no casualties have been reported so far, a police official said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

