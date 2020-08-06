New Delhi, August 6: Delhi police on Thursday arrested the accused in the case of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Pashchim Vihar area of the national capital. The arrest was made two days after the girl was allegedly raped at her house on August 5 when her parents were away for work. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor at AIIMS, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Her Family.

According to reports, she was repeatedly hit by a sharp object on her head and face. Neighbours informed the police and her parents after they found her lying in a pool of blood. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. The rape survivor is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She underwent surgery at AIIMS, and his condition was reported to be critical.

“We received information on Tuesday regarding the assault of a minor girl. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.” reported NDTV quoting senior police officer A Koan as saying. 12-year-old Assaulted in Delhi, DCW Chief Seeks Report.

Earlier in the Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the AIIMS. He called it a barbaric crime. The Delhi CM added that he was shaken to the core. Initially, the girl was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS. The Delhi government also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the rape survivor. The Delhi Women Commission also also asked Delhi Police to submit report in the case by Saturday.

