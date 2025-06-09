New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in the signalling room of the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line) in the national capital on Monday, as per a statement by the Delhi Fire Service.

According to the information, four fire tenders reached the spot, and operations to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported as of now.

"Fire broke out in the signalling room of Trilokpuri metro station, four fire tenders reached at the spot, dousing operations underway", DFS said in their statement.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

On June 6, fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of northeast Delhi, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, DFS officials confirmed.

The incident was reported in the afternoon, with emergency teams working to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. (ANI)

