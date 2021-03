Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building near strand road in Kolkata on Monday.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of the building.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

More details awaited. (ANI)

