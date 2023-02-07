Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire brigade official was injured after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of an under-construction high-rise in Prabhadevi area of central Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted at around 8.40 pm on Monday in the 55-storey India Bulls Sky Forest building on Senapati Bapat Marg, they said.

The fire spread to building construction material, plywood, bamboo, packaging and sanitary material, galvanised iron sheets, office furniture, records, and electric wiring stored in a godown at the seventh-floor podium, a civic official said.

"A compressed oxygen gas cylinder exploded in one of the godowns, thereby causing more spread of the fire," the official said.

A senior fire brigade official received injury in the incident. He was rushed to KEM Hospital and discharged after treatment, officials said.

At least seven fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by around 4 am on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cooling operation is on at the spot, officials said.

