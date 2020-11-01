Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 (ANI): Fire erupted in the forests of Barahat and Mukhem range of Uttarkashi district, besides those at Barkot and Purola region of Yamuna valley.

District Forest Officer Sandeep Kumar on Sunday said that the department has taken the help of 30 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in extinguishing the fire.

"The ITBP personnel are engaged in dousing the flames. Approximately nine hectares of forest land have been damaged in the fire so far," Kumar said. (ANI)

