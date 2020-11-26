New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) At least 50 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in west Delhi's Kriti Nagar area in the early hours of Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualties have been reported.

A call about the blaze was received at around 12:40 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Fifty shanties were gutted and it took time to douse the fire as multiple LPG cylinders kept in the area exploded, he said.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The blaze was doused but there has been extensive loss of belongings of the people residing in the shanties, the officer said.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a shop in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area early Thursday but no casualty was reported since the shop was closed.

According to the fire department, the blaze was reported at 4:46 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

It also led to a cylinder blast but the blaze was later doused.

