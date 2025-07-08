Palghar, July 7 (PTI) A portion of a polymer company in Tarapur industrial estate of Palghar was gutted in a fire on Monday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze as 18 workers in the factory ran out to safety.

Two fire engines brought the blaze under control after 90 minutes.

The cause of the fire is being probed, an official said.

