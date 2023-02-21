Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of a nationalised bank in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at 10.20 am in the AC unit of the bank located in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the fire in less than half-an-hour, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

