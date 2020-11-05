Firozabad (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) At least two dozen shops were gutted when a fire broke out in a vegetable market here, police said on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at about 1:25 am and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was controlled after about seven hours," Chief Fire Officer, Jasveer Singh, said.

The exact losses are yet to be ascertained.

