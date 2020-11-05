The much-awaited Hyundai i20 premium hatchback will go official today in India. The South Korean carmaker will be announcing the prices of the car during the launch event, which is scheduled to start at 12 noon IST. The launch event is an all-digital one, because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Hyundai i20's India launch event will be streamed LIVE on official YouTube channel and social media handles. You can watch the live telecast of the all-new Hyundai i20 below. Hyundai Motor India Records 'Highest-Ever' Domestic Sales in October 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The pre-bookings of the third-generation i20 hatch has already started across India. Interested buyers can book the car with a down-payment of Rs 21,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India. Buyers can also book the car as per their convenience just sitting at home via Hyundai’s 'Click To Buy' online platform.

Gear up for the all-new i20 launch coming to you Live on 5th November, 12:00 PM onwards right here on our Twitter handle. Tune in and buckle up for an unforgettable experience. . . .#Allnewi20 #iami20 #Hyundai pic.twitter.com/PPrRNi2lUj — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) November 4, 2020

The new-generation i20 will be based on Hyundai’s Global Design Philosophy - ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. It will be offered in four variant options - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. The car will be offered in six colours, including a single tone and dual-tone options. The single tone includes Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper, while dual-tone shades include Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

New Hyundai i20 (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

On the inside, the all-new Hyundai i20 will boast a host of new features and equipment. It will also get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will enhance the in-cabin experience and overall aesthetics of the car.

New Hyundai i20 (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is likely to borrow mechanicals from it's an elder brother - the Hyund Venue. The sub-compact SUV comes in three powertrain options - 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre T-GDI. The same units are expected to power the new i20. Transmission options will include Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions.

As far as the prices are concerned, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to get the starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant could be priced around Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the car will lock horns with the rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Glanza.

